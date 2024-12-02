Huobi becomes a member of the Blockchain Turkey platform

Huobi joined the Blockchain Turkey Platform (BCTR) as a ‘Platinum’ member, five months after officially entering the Turkish market. BCTR was founded by the Turkish Informatics Foundation in 2018, and it is an independent, non-profit organisation whose goal is to create a healthy blockchain ecosystem in Turkey. According to Cointelegraph, the platform has members from banking and finance, venture capitalism, technology, and crypto industries.

With this decision, Huobi has become the first global exchange to become a member of BCTR. Moreover, BCTR creates a multidisciplinary environment, aiming to allow key players from different industries to speed up the adoption of blockchain in Turkey.