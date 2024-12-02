Huobi adds Spain-issued Visa and Mastercard to its payment options





This service is provided by Huobi Technology (Gibraltar), a regulated DLT service provider by Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

From the ‘Quick-Buy/Sell’ page on Huobi, the users of Huobi Gibraltar can choose a fiat currency, and select the crypto asset and payment method they would like to use for the purchase.

Until 19th of May 2021, Spain-issued Master/Visa card holders are eligible for a 1.32% transaction fee when purchasing crypto assets. Users do not need to be Spanish nationals, as long as they use a Spanish issued Visa or Mastercard with enabled international transaction before they can make fiat to crypto purchases through Huobi Gibraltar.

This is an ongoing strategy of Huobi Gibraltar's service expansion targeting a wider customer base in the European market with a platform to buy crypto assets with fiat currencies. Huobi has integrated points of access for users in UK, and the UE looking to enter the crypto market.