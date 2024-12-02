Hungarys regulatory bodies to take action against OneCoin

The Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB), the countrys central bank has announced that it is part of a large task force focused on cracking down on “certain elements of the alleged pyramid scheme”, the online publication continues. Among other Hungarian institution involved, we name the Budapest Polices main office, the National Bureau of Investigation, the National Tax and Customs Administration, the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor Generals Office, as well as the Municipal Prosecutors Office.

OneCoin is an investment program centred around a supposed digital currency through which investors are promised huge returns on their purchases. Participants are encouraged to find other investors as well, drawing the allegation that OneCoin is little more than a fraud.

In April 2017, OneCoin’s services have been banned by BaFin, Germany`s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.