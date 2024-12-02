Humans.ai announces the launch of the Aiverse

According to the official press release, this new ecosystem was designed to merge artificial intelligence and blockchain technology elements in order to allow researchers, AI developers, and consumers to adopt AI solutions in a safe and ethical manner. Humans.ai also aims to smooth the transition to artificial intelligence use as the technology begins to integrate with various aspects of everyday life.

Another goal is to make sure that artificial intelligence becomes a democratised asset that can be monitored by humans in order to ensure its ethical use. Humans.ai officials revealed in the company press release that their aim is to create real-life AI solutions for every human.

The Aiverse includes several AIs that can be used to solve different problems or explore different scenarios. For instance, when it comes to language, one AI can enable users to speak in any language, but users can also alter their appearance and interact with other participants in real-time.

Aiverse participants can also create synthetic avatars of themselves that can be used inside the interconnected worlds of the Metaverse. Aiverse incorporates Talkens.ai, which is an artificial intelligence project designed to animate NFTs. Another component is the Humans.ai Studio, which allows users to put together multiple AI components and create pieces of synthetic media.

In essence, Aiverse was created to answer some of the most pressing issues that revolve around artificial intelligence, including ownership, ethics, security, and who can access this technology.

IBF Net launched a Metaverse on the Algorand blockchain

Another company that leveraged blockchain technology for a metaverse project is Indonesia-based IBF Net. In January 2023, the company has launched the world’s first Metaverse on the Algorand blockchain in order to support digitalisation in the Islamic world.

Netverse comprises includes the Netversity project, which offers several courses that can be pursued by anyone, anywhere. According to the official press release, this new metaverse launch on the Algorand blockchain comes in the context of emerging web 3.0 technologies and the observed preference of millennials to interact and transact in the digital and virtual space.

Algorand is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network that leverages a two-tiered structure and a unique variation of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to increase transaction speeds and achieve finality. Algorand’s block rewards are distributed to all ALGO coin holders, offering all ALGO holders an opportunity to earn rewards instead of just block producers.