Humans.ai acquires Starfish Technologies

Starfish Technologies, known for its expertise in developing and securing Solidity smart contracts on EVM-based blockchains, has worked with global clients such as Animoca Brands, OneFootball, Phantom Galaxies, and Grease Monkey.

Officials from Humans.ai commented on the acquisition, stating that it represents a significant enhancement to their research and development capabilities and aligns with their goal of advancing accessible, fair, and decentralised AI. They also highlighted that TensorChain complements Humans.ai's vision and is expected to be influential in the industry as AI adoption increases.

TensorChain is described as a breakthrough in blockchain technology, designed for decentralized, scalable, and efficient processing of high-dimensional data. Its architecture uses advanced tensor operations to potentially impact sectors such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management by enabling secure and decentralised AI tasks.

The design of TensorChain aims to democratise AI models, making them more accessible and addressing the need for decentralisation in AI, which can improve security and distribute the benefits of AI technology more widely.

More information about Humans.ai

Romania-based Humans.ai is a company specialising in AI and blockchain technologies, focusing on solutions that improve productivity in both public and private sectors. The company is known for its commitment to ethical AI and has launched the world's first blockchain dedicated to AI to ensure secure and transparent implementation of AI technologies.

In 2023, Humans.ai introduced ION, the first AI Government Adviser tool, currently in use by the Romanian government and planned for deployment in other governments. In January 2023, Humans.ai announced the launch of its Aiverse ecosystem that included both AI and blockchain technologies.

The ecosystem was designed to merge artificial intelligence and blockchain technology elements in order to allow researchers, AI developers, and consumers to adopt AI solutions in a safe and ethical manner. Humans.ai also aimed to smooth the transition to artificial intelligence use as the technology begins to integrate with various aspects of everyday life.