Huiyin Group launches USD 20 million Bitcoin fund

Launching with USD 20 million in committed capital, HBV will now seek to invest the funds over the course of the next six to 12 months. The fund will focus on boosting the blockchain ecosystem through investments in infrastructural projects and new use cases.

The company has already started investing through their fund, backing India-based bitcoin brokerage Unocoin, content monetization platform Yours and Purse.io, a bitcoin-powered ecommerce marketplace.