Hubpay partners with Aquanow to launch a regulated crypto payment gateway

Following this announcement, Hubpay clients and partners will have the possibility to accept payments by leveraging cryptocurrencies alongside traditional fial options. This process aims to expand the payment capabilities for their businesses as well.

In addition, the move is also set to benefit industries such as real estate, manufacturing, and retail, as both worldwide and regional customers increasingly opt for digital asset payments. Hubpay and Aquanow will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Hubpay x Aquanow partnership

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as the UAE focuses on optimising its position as a global fintech and digital assets hub. Through the process of integrating Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure with Hubpay’s regulated payment network, both local and global users will be given the possibility to transact in cryptocurrencies within a familiar and secure payment environment.

Furthermore, the implementation of a crypto payment gateway will give SMEs the possibility to streamline cross-border payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve cash flow management by reducing settlement delays and minimising currency conversion fees. At the same time, this solution will also allow SMEs to expand their customer base by catering to global markets that prefer digital assets. Businesses and partners will be enabled to transact in both fiat and crypto, a process that aims to enhance the UAE’s agenda to drive economic diversification, foster fintech development, and position itself as a global hub for digital assets.