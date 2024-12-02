HTX, WLFI launch USD1 stablecoin globally

USD1 is a 1:1 US dollar-pegged stablecoin fully custodied by BitGo Trust Company and designed to meet US regulatory compliance standards. The launch represents a strategic move to improve transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in digital finance.

The announcement was made during TOKEN 2049 by the HTX Advisor and TRON Founder. The conversation highlighted longstanding challenges in traditional finance, including limited transparency, financial exclusion, and inefficient cross-border transactions. USD1 aims to address these issues through monthly audits, transparent reserves, and open institutional reporting.

HTX described the listing as part of its broader commitment to supporting high-quality blockchain initiatives. By reportedly becoming the first to offer USD1 trading, HTX reinforces its role in accelerating the adoption of stablecoins and decentralised finance (DeFi). The stablecoin’s market capitalisation has already reached approximately USD 2.12 billion, placing it 45th on CoinMarketCap, according to the company.

The exchange emphasised that USD1 meets its rigorous listing criteria, which include strong issuer credentials, clear collateralisation, regular audits, and regulatory transparency. According to HTX, the USD1 launch aligns with its strategic focus on long-term ecosystem growth, user value, and financial inclusion.

The company representative noted that USD1 represents a meaningful step toward integrating decentralised finance with traditional systems. He said that the collaboration between HTX and WLFI marks a new chapter for global financial inclusion through blockchain.

WLFI chose HTX as the launch platform based on the exchange’s global reach, user base, trading volume, and technological reliability. In celebration of the listing, HTX announced a zero-fee trading promotion for the USD1/USDT pair from 6 May through 31 December 2025 (GMT+8).

The listing further signals HTX’s ambition to lead in shaping the future of digital assets. With a reported history of supporting innovative projects since its founding in 2013, HTX wishes to continue strengthening its presence in the evolving Web3 and digital finance space through a focus on compliance, user experience, and global accessibility, the official press release concluded.