Crypto trading flexibility and efficiency

The collaboration is set to enable HTX customers to trade cryptocurrencies directly on the TradingView platform, without being required to switch between HTX’s website and app. The two companies aim to allow users to trade instantly by locating the HTX icon on the TradingView trading panel and logging in to their existing accounts. The newly added feature supports trading efficiency by delivering increased flexibility to cryptocurrency investors, enabling them to execute multiple trading strategies, track market dynamics, and place orders in real time on a single platform.



Moreover, the strategic alliance between HTX and TradingView assists both companies’ objectives of opening broader market potential and providing users with more diversified investment options. With its knowledge of market analysis and trading, TradingView delivers a considerable user community and extensive market data to the partnership. In addition, the integration is set to support HTX in further scaling its range of services and elevating the crypto trading experience for investors.



When commenting on the long-term strategic partnership, representatives from HTX underlined that TradingView’s Broker feature plans to support their company’s users in benefiting from a more simplified and optimised trading experience. At the same time, TradingView’s customers get access to HTX’s services and resources. Additionally, the current agreement advances HTX’s commitment to augmenting the trading experience and contributing to the expansion of the crypto market.





