HTX adds Fireblocks Off-Exchange for institutional custody

The platform enables clients to maintain custody of their funds by storing them outside the exchange while still receiving a 1:1 trading credit on the exchange itself. This setup is intended to mitigate counterparty risk while preserving trading efficiency and speed.

Institutions also retain control of their private keys throughout the trade cycle, supported by a disaster recovery process designed to secure assets in extreme scenarios.

Aimed at institutional risk management

Fireblocks Off-Exchange supports near-instant settlement across platforms and is structured to deliver low-cost execution without compromising asset security. By reducing dependency on centralised custodianship and offering infrastructure designedfor large-scale trading operations, the tool is intended to appeal to institutional participants that are looking for stronger operational controls.

Officials from HTX stated that the adoption of this solution fits within a broader institutional strategy focused on regulatory alignment and operational resilience. According to the company, the launch has been accompanied by increased activity from institutional clients and a reported doubling of trading volume, an indication, they suggest, of growing interest in more secure off-exchange settlement systems.

Representatives from HTX commented that the integration was part of ongoing efforts to expand services for institutional clients by offering compliance-ready, secure trading tools. They also noted that future developments would continue to centre around asset protection and regulatory preparedness.

The integration comes as institutions increasingly seek trading environments that balance liquidity access with risk mitigation, particularly in the context of evolving standards for custody and transparency in digital asset markets.