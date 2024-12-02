HSBC debuts in the Metaverse by partnering with The Sandbox

The bank aims to connect with a younger auditorium and an emerging generation of entrepreneurs and metaverse participants through digital experiences. The UK financial institution announced that it will acquire a 3X3 LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse to connect with gaming, sports, and esports enthusiasts. HSBC will also work with its brand ambassadors, sports partners, and Animoca Brands to create educational, inclusive, and accessible experiences for The Sandbox metaverse inhabitants.

The Sandbox’s COO and co-founder, Sebastien Borget, believes the partnership with trustworthy financial institutions like HSBC and acknowledged brands represents a step forward towards a broader adoption of Web3.0 and the positive outcome of the metaverse.