Hong Kong watchdog warns on Bitcoin futures

The circular states that only licensed companies are allowed to offer such products within Hong Kong, specifying that it is a “type 2 regulated activity” under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The document was released on the first full day of trading of the futures contract launched by Chicago-based CBOE, which officially went live on December, 10. It also comes ahead of a release by CME Group, which is kicking off its own futures contract next week.

The SFC also stressed that other forms of cryptocurrency-related investment products are available to investors in the country including cryptocurrency options. Failure to obtain a license to offer such services “may be committing a criminal offence under the SFO”, according to the circular.