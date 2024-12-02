Hong Kong rolls out finance platform in collaboration with Russia and Estonia

The fintech aims to integrate the cryptocurrency stock exchange Midex, which already provides round-the-clock trading in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations, Midex Bank, a cryptobank, Midex Payment system, ICO Center, Midex Escrow, and Midex ATM, cryptomats network.

In the near future, the company anticipates receiving a banking license and is planning to open a payment system. To build the platform, the startup has already invested USD 4.9 million of its own funds and investors’ investments.

Midex Secure is a symbiosis of OAuth2 and Ethereum blockchain technology. The blockchain is used to store information about users’ certificates, as well as to store their information cards in an encrypted form.