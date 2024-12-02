Hong Kong: Bitspark.io launches beta Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies exchange

Bitspark provides the ability for customers to trade multiple cryptocurrencies and utilizes open source code, auditable reserves, support of many alt-coins and an intuitive API.

Along with the Bitspark Exchange, Bitspark’s Sparkpool mining platform is a profit-based coin switching mining pool already available for public use. Currently, Bitspark is developing Bitcoin and cryptocurrency merchant payment gateways and remittance services.

Bitspark is a cryptocurrency startup based on the security technology company Cyberport, Hong Kong. Bitspark has a suite of products targeting the cryptocurrency space and is currently developing and testing new Bitcoin and cryptocurrency services and tools.