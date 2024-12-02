HK, Singapore to help BIS advance CBDC development

Hong Kong and Singapore will play key roles in central bank digital currency (CBDC) research conducted by BIS. Its Innovation Hub has centres in Hong Hong, Singapore, and Switzerland that have been established in conjunction with local central banks, Cointelegraph reports.

The Hub plans to experiment with faster and cheaper cross-border payments using central bank digital currencies and explore prototypes of ‘tiered retail CBDC distribution architectures’ and distributed ledgers to issue ‘tokenized green bonds to retail investors’.

The Singapore centre will build an ‘international settlement platform’ on which regulated banks and payment firms can settle transactions using CBDCs, while the one in Hong Kong will work on the green bond tokenization project.

