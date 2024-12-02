Hitachi to study blockchain in US-based research laboratory

The research center will open in April 2016 in partnership with its technology innovation division based in Silicon Valley, California.

Hitachi indicated that it plans to use the research center as a means to work on initiatives with its customer base. Hitachi operates in a number of industries including IT, consumer electronics and power generation.

The announcement marks the latest step in the company’s move toward blockchain applications. Hitachi is member of the Hyperledger Project, an open-source blockchain initiative overseen by the Linux Foundation, having joined in February 2016.