The investment is part of the Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) Program, an initiative designed to foster collaboration with fintech startups through strategic partnerships and investments. By leveraging Spydra’s expertise in enterprise blockchain solutions, Hitachi Payment Services seeks to improve digital payment efficiency, strengthen security, and reduce fraud risks.





Improving payment efficiency and security with blockchain

Through this collaboration, Hitachi Payment Services plans to integrate blockchain capabilities into its payment infrastructure, enabling advanced digital payment solutions. The adoption of blockchain technology is expected to improve payment security, simplify transaction processes, and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the initiative aims to address challenges in cross-border transactions by optimising CBDC implementation, facilitating instant settlements, and improving financial inclusion.

CBDC has the potential to provide secure and accessible digital payment services, particularly benefiting underserved and unbanked populations. By incorporating blockchain and CBDC-based solutions, Hitachi Payment Services aims to create a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.





Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program and fintech collaboration

The HPX Program is designed to identify and support fintech startups across various domains, including ERP/billing, Embedded Finance, issuance, payments compliance, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), AI/Gen AI, core banking, and Web 3.0/CBDC solutions. By mentoring and investing in innovative fintech firms, Hitachi Payment Services seeks to drive the next wave of growth and digital transformation in the financial sector.

Spydra Technologies specialises in enterprise blockchain solutions that offer scalability, security, and efficiency across multiple industries. The company’s low-code platform enables rapid deployment of secure and compliant blockchain-based financial solutions.

This strategic investment reinforces Hitachi Payment Services’ commitment to fostering innovation and integrating transformative technologies into the financial landscape, ensuring simple, secure, and future-ready digital payment solutions.