HIPS partners Vourity to allow crypto payment for EV charging in Europe





Crypto payments will be incorporated in the Vourity platform and can link straight to the blockchain through Hips Merchant Protocol’s (HMP) native procedure token Merchant Token (MTO) starting November 2021.

Currently, the Vourity platform allows EV motorists to pay for charging by using routine open payment approaches such as charge card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Swish, and Bluecode. The partnership with HIPS will broaden client payment processing choices, promoting using cryptocurrency as a feasible and available alternative.