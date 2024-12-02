HiPay enables Bitcoin payments

HiPay, initially, will allow a restricted number of merchants to process Bitcoins payments. If the panel reacts positively to this payment method, HiPay will open the option to all merchants.

Bitcoin is fully integrated with the HiPay Fullservice payment platform, is easy to set-up by the merchant. The Bitcoin payment is instantly converted to EUR, thus protecting merchants from currency exchange rate risks. They can accept all transactions made in the virtual currency.

HiPay processes over 10 million transactions every month and offers online publishers and e-tailers payment solutions to leverage their businesses. HiPay owns two European banking licenses: e-money issuer and payment institution.