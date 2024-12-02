The feature is aimed at removing limitations imposed by traditional banking hours, particularly for fintech firms and global enterprises operating across time zones.

The collaboration allows Highnote’s customers to use stablecoins to fund programme accounts denominated in USD. These funds are automatically converted into fiat currency and deposited with sponsor banks instantly, bypassing the delays typical in legacy payment rails.

Use cases in fast-paced financial environments

According to representatives from Highnote, the ability to move funds without delays is particularly relevant in use cases involving high-frequency disbursements. These include supplier payments in accounts payable automation, immediate reimbursements in expense platforms, real-time settlements in online marketplaces, and dynamic funding flows in fleet and credit programmes.

Officials at BVNK noted that the integration reflects how stablecoins can help streamline financial operations by avoiding the friction of conventional banking systems. They added that their infrastructure is designed to facilitate instantaneous value transfer globally, which supports the creation of new financial services models.

The stablecoin funding capability is being rolled out with selected early adopters, and both companies indicated that this represents an initial step toward a general adoption of digital asset use within Highnote’s platform. In future developments, the company is expected to explore expanded digital asset functionality in areas such as acquiring, issuing, and credit.

Highnote is a payments platform specialising in Embedded Finance solutions, enabling businesses to integrate card payments, ledger functionalities, and digital wallets into their products. It acts as a card issuer processor and programme manager, offering an all-in-one platform for debit and credit card programmes.