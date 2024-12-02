Heifer International partners BitPay to accept Bitcoin donations

Heifer International was formed in 1944 to help the people affected by World War II. The company is focused on alleviating hunger and poverty across the world. With the inclusion of Bitcoin payments, the organization intends to reach out to the young population, encouraging them to donate Bitcoin to the cause. Bitcoin adoption as payments method enables Heifer International to receive donations from across geographies.

By adopting Bitcoin Heifer International will be able to channel funds to its operations across the world. The use of Bitcoin and the contribution of the Bitcoin community towards philanthropic causes is well documented.

Recently another nonprofit, the WaterAid announced its partnership with a regional Bitcoin startup BTCX to receive Bitcoin donations, according to newsbtc.com.