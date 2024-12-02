HAYVN Pay partners with Akurateco to support crypto payments

The collaboration between these two entities aims to drive innovation in digital transactions, as through this integration, Akurateco's global client base gains access to HAYVN Pay's offerings, contributing to the global acceptance of cryptocurrency payments. This partnership also offers an additional revenue channel for businesses engaged in digital currencies for online transactions.

In the company press release, official representatives from HAYVN talked about this new partnership and brought up its significance in supporting the global cryptocurrency payments landscape. According to them, aligning with Akurateco expands HAYVN Pay's reach and provides a comprehensive payment solution globally.

In turn, Akurateco officials echoed this sentiment and stated that the collaboration empowers Akurateco clients to extend their global presence and diversify payment options. The press release further cites internal findings from HAYVN Research that indicate a significant recent increase in cryptocurrency payment volume.

More information about HAYVN Pay and Akurateco

HAYVN Pay's payment infrastructure taps into an international network, allowing merchants to settle payments using fiat money or cryptocurrency without additional charges.

The platform also comprises built-in security measures to protect clients from the risks of fraud in cryptocurrency transactions. Operating globally, HAYVN Pay is regulated across five regulatory bodies, including ADGM, Australia, BVI, the Cayman Islands, and Lithuania.

A payment orchestration and white-label payment gateway software provider, Akurateco is a fully brandable solution with over 200 integrated payment providers worldwide. The company enables users to own a ready-to-use PCI DSS payment gateway and to manage a multitude of payment channels in one single place, while simultaneously helping them save costs and increase revenue.

In July 2023, Akurateco announced two new integrations in the MENA region, namely Tap Payments and MyFatoorah. Through these integrations, Akurateco aimed to solidify its presence in the Middle East and North Africa while reaffirming its commitment to becoming the primary payment hub in the region. In essence, Akurateco’s integrations with Tap Payments and MyFatoorah supported the company's goals of delivering state-of-the-art payment solutions that enhance business operations, enable growth, and foster a thriving digital ecosystem.

