HAYVN Pay and CrossBet partner for cryptocurrency payments in Australia's digital economy

Through this collaboration, HAYVN Pay will provide its secure digital payment gateway, allowing CrossBet's clients to use cryptocurrencies for depositing funds on their platform. HAYVN Pay aims to make cryptocurrency a widely accepted payment tool, targeting 75% of global payment transactions by December 2024. The company is regulated in Australia (AUSTRAC), Lithuania (FNTT), and the Cayman Islands (CIMA), offering merchants a compliant platform for accepting cryptocurrency payments.

CrossBet's Chief Marketing Officer, Grant Lukin, expressed his commitment to expanding payment options for customers in the digital economy and the company’s satisfaction in partnering with HAYVN Pay to provide a secure, regulated payment gateway for cryptocurrency transactions.

Christopher Flinos, Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN, highlighted the importance of secure and regulated cryptocurrency payments and welcomed CrossBet to the HAYVN Pay ecosystem.





This partnership facilitates cryptocurrency payments as a method of depositing funds on the CrossBet platform, supporting Australia's growing crypto economy. Cryptocurrency ownership and usage have been steadily rising in the country, with over 5 million people (21% of Australians) owning cryptocurrencies as of April 2022. By using HAYVN Pay's regulated gateway, CrossBet aims to offer secure and seamless cryptocurrency payments, positioning itself at the forefront of compliant crypto innovations in Australia's digital asset landscape, as the company says. The partnership aims to drive further adoption of cryptocurrency payments by providing accessible options for betting platforms.





About the companies

HAYVN is a financial institution focused on digital assets, providing payments, trading, custody, asset management, and research services to a global client base. The company is regulated in Abu Dhabi, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania, and the BVI, serving individuals, family offices, businesses, corporations, and institutions with cryptocurrency products and services.

HAYVN Pay is a regulated financial network for the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of consumer, merchant, and B2B transactions. The platform allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments online and in-person from customers worldwide.

CrossBet is an Australian-owned and operated online bookmaker, offering betting services for global sporting and racing events.