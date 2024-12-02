HAYVN partners with Hilbert to expand asset management offerings







HAYVN has launched its Asset Management division in 2023, and now offers clients access to the HAYVN 20 digital asset index fund. Hilbert Capital, the asset management business of Hilbert Group AB, offers a range of quantitative strategies catering to the different needs of institutional investors: long-only, long-short, long bias, and long-short market neutral.

Both companies share the same investment philosophy based on fundamental mathematical theory and real-world trading experience, underpinned by institutional risk management. By bringing Hilbert’s powerful product suits into the HAYVN ecosystem, HAYVN can now offer its clients a broader range of Hilbert managed funds.

Officials from HAYVN said Hilbert was the standout candidate for their Asset Management division. Through this collaboration, HAYVN Asset Management gained access to a seasoned team of investment professionals who have been managing money through bull and bear markets across multiple industries. The Hilbert team delivers to HAYVN clients investment and risk management experience, transparency as a listed company, together with a meticulous investment process, ensuring the appropriate opportunities are made available for them.

Also commenting on this partnership, Hilbert’s representatives said they are happy about this venture. HAYVN gives Hilbert access to an exclusive group of clients (over 1500 and predominantly located in Europe, Middle East, and Asia). Beyond the global customer base currently trading through HAYVN, they also see an opportunity to integrate investment products throughout the broader HAYVN product suite, including Custodial Services and the Payments business.





What does HAYVN do?

HAYVN is a digital asset-focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management, and Research to its global client base. Their business is regulated in Abu Dhabi, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania, and the BVI. HAYVN also caters to HNW individuals, businesses, corporations, and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency products and services. Their focus is always on delivering the results for the governments, corporates, family offices and individuals who trust us with their digital assets.