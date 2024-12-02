HashRabbit raises USD 500k for Bitcoin mining solution

The funding comes from Tim Draper’s Draper Associates along with VegasTechFund, an investment company. Alongside the funding announcement, HashRabbit is making its software suite available to all bitcoin miners.

The company also has announced a partnership with mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies-Tech, whose gear is compatible with Hash Rabbit’s management software.

The dawn of ASICs (application-specific instruction chips) in 2013 ushered in a new marketplace for consumers to purchase bitcoin miners. However, the industry has shifted from small home-based set-ups to enterprise operations based in the datacenter.