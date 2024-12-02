HashKey Global to initially List HSK, the HashKey Platform Token





Following this announcement, as the platform token of Hashkey Group, HSK is expected to be integral to the entire HashKey ecosystem, while also aiming to optimise mass adoption from the global Web3 community. According to the official press release, HashKey Global will open deposits on November 7, with HSK/USDT spot trading opening on November 26.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the HSK launch

HashKey Group represents a fully compliant Web3 infrastructure provider across the region of Asia, dedicated to the connection of traditional financial and crypto space.

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and it was developed in order to be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenisation, infrastructure services, and more. At the same time, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, aimed at accelerating the long-term growth of the ecosystem.

HSK is also set to integrate and drive the entire ecosystem while focusing on fostering community engagement and developing value for customers around the world at the same time. HashKey Global is also expected to not only provide liquidity support and a stable trading environment through the launch of HSK but also continue to support the worldwide expansion of the ecosystem. This process will safeguard the development of an optimised, secure, and compliant Web3 ecosystem for customers and businesses alike.