In this partnership, HashKey Exchange and Purise will work closely in areas like virtual assets, financial compliance, and data analysis. Both aim to explore diverse possibilities within the compliant financial framework, striving to provide more comprehensive and convenient integrated services to participants in the Web3 ecosystem.











A vision for secure and transparent digital asset services

Both companies believe in a future where digital asset trading and data services are secure, efficient, and transparent. HashKey Exchange is a licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong known for its secure and compliant trading platform. Purise specialises in providing accurate and timely digital asset data through blockchain technology and data analysis.

The two partners share a vision for the Web3 realm, striving to enhance digital asset trading and data services. HashKey Exchange, a licensed virtual asset exchange regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, ensures secure and compliant trading experiences. Meanwhile, Purise excels in delivering precise digital asset data through blockchain technology and analysis. Together, they aim for safer, efficient, and transparent services for digital asset holders.

Officials from HashKey Exchange said they are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with Purise. We believe that by leveraging each other's strengths and sharing resources, we can offer users a higher-quality virtual asset trading and data service while injecting fresh vitality into the industry."

Also commenting on this development, Purise’s team stated that they are happy to partner with HashKey Exchange, which is an important step forward for them in the field of compliant finance. They're looking forward to creating a safer and smarter platform for virtual asset trading and data, while also supporting the growth of the Web3.0 ecosystem.

HashKey Exchange and Purise look forward to pushing further development in the compliant financial field in future cooperation, creating greater value for users.





What does HashKey Exchange do?

On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain (HashKey Exchange) is among the first batch of licensed virtual asset exchanges to offer retail services in Hong Kong. The company has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence.

As HashKey Group's exchange business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.