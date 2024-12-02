HashingSpace launches HashScanner for Bitcoin payouts

The new service allows miners to scan P2Pools to see which has the lowest latency. It also shows pools score, efficiencies, uptime, location, fees, hash rate and version number. This service shows how HASHPOOL ranks with HashingSpaces 13 nodes located across the world.

