HashCash augments blockchain-based digital identity creation with biometric research

Innovations in digital identification will be the main focus of biometric research until 2027, according to the company. Annual survey reports from the global biometric research company confirm this, alluding to the fact that the global pandemic boosted worldwide biometric adoption. A blockchain-powered digital identity solution puts an end to a lot of the challenges in front of the biometrics industry, according to HashCash.

Company officials stated that blockchain's intrinsic features ticks all the necessary boxes for real-time digital identification. With further R&D, the time is not far from where we can witness seamless blockchain integration with biometric identification worldwide, they added.

As a field, HasCash notes that biometric authorisation is growing rapidly, outpacing the current regulations and control parameters. Debates exist in regards to its legislation and use in law enforcement or commercial cases. A large part of the population has issues regarding trust, transparency, and proper governance, the company adds. Human rights must be given the top priority. Blockchain's shared ledger technology can augment transparency and provenance, preventing misuse.