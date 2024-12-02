Hargreaves Lansdown to offer Bitcoin investment

The broker, which administers GBP 70 billion of investors money, will give its 876,000 customers access to a fund that tracks the price of bitcoin. Hargreaves customers can hold the bitcoin investment in their self-invested personal pension (Sipp) or a normal broking account.

The fund, offered by a Sweden-based company, XBT Provider, is structured as an exchange-traded note (ETN). This is a fund listed on the stock exchange, meaning it can be bought and sold like a share.