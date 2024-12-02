HandCash partners with Circle





Handcash reached out to both companies with the UX-first design they had in mind for the fiat ramps system.

The Handcash goal is to be able to offer an in-app, instant experience but with the liquidity, reliability, and support of important players. By integrating Fabriik’s Weave API into the client onboarding experience, it provides BSV liquidity in-app and the functionality to trade crypto seamlessly.

Handcash plan to launch their 4.0 update along with the fiat ramp system on February 25th, 2022, starting in the US and expanding to Europe and Mexico shortly after.