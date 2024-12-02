HandCash expands to entire European Economic Area

HandCash revealed that it’s expanding to Belgium, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Turkey, Northern Ireland, and two dozen other countries.

For now, users in these countries can buy BSV and top up their wallets, after which they will have access to all other application in the Bitcoin space. The signup for HandCash in the updated list of EEA countries will require a birthdate and the full name of the new users for the first USD 50. For the next tier, they’ll need to scan a valid passport, ID card, or driver’s license and take a photo of their face.

In its interaction with its loyal users, HandCash also gave updates about some of its other products. On its integration of popular stablecoin USDC, HandCash revealed that the team was working tirelessly to introduce the new feature to its users.

As for off-ramps, the wallet is awaiting regulatory approval to move ahead with the feature. HandCash announced the addition of in-app fiat on-ramps in February 2022. This makes BSV available to anyone with a credit card or an iOS/Android smartphone with a few clicks, trimming down what has previously been a tiered process that involved 2-3 different service providers.