Hacker group CryptoCore alleged culprit of USD 200 mln steal from crypto exchanges

Israel-based cybersecurity company ClearSky has been tracking the group under the name of CryptoCore which has been active since 2018. They linked CryptoCore to five successful hacks, but they have seen the group target another 10-20 cryptocurrency exchanges as well. The five confirmed victims are located in the US, Japan, and the Middle East, without ClearSky being able to disclose victim names due to non-disclosure agreements.

Some of CryptoCore's operations have been previously documented in isolated reports identifying the group as ‘Dangerous Password’ and ‘Leery Turtle [PDF]’ but the security company says the group's operations have been more ample and widespread than previously documented.