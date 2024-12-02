Gula Tech Adventures invests in 1Kosmos





As per the official press release, Gula Tech Adventures made the investment because of 1Kosmos’s vision that a user’s identity and the authentication method they use to login to a system should be inseparable. Unifying these two functions allows 1Kosmos to support passwordless access and multi-factor authentication, Zero Trust, distributed identity with privacy and user consent at its core.

Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds, and nonprofit organisations.

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers, and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences.