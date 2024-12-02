Guarda adds support for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

The platform integrated the two aforementioned tokens as well as BUSD, DAI, AAVE, and ATOM in order to enable Guarda Wallet users to easily top up their Guarda prepaid Visa cards in anticipation of a holiday season shopping spree. Guarda has announced that payments using SHIB are now enabled at over 60 million stores around the world.

The prepaid Visa card offering was originally launched in August 2022, and it was initially available in over 25 European Union countries. The offering includes both physical and virtual cards, which can be added to payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

According to Guarda, apart from the newly added cryptocurrencies, the Guarda Visa card also supports BTC, ETH, ADA, BCH, TRX, LTC, EOS, XRP, DOT, ETC, and USDT. In order to refill their cards, users can use the top-up button and select a crypto wallet that they want to use to add money to their account balance.

Shiba Inu’s adoption in the payments industry

In November 2022, FCFPay announced that SHIB holders could pay for flight tickets with SHIB at both American Air and Air Canada. This meant that users could pay with SHIB at hundreds of online merchants, including Netflix and Amazon. Moreover, FCFPay cards can also be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay but only in the US and Canada.

According to crypto-news-flash.com, the recent adoption of SHIB in the payments industry could help the coin achieve greater popularity while driving up its price. Aside from increased adoption in payments, the Shiba Inu ecosystem also anticipates the release of a metaverse platform and a layer 2 scaling solution.





More information about Shiba Inu and its ecosystem

According to investopedia.com, Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based altcoin that features the Shiba Inu, a Japanese breed of hunting dog, as its symbol. Shiba Inu is widely considered to be an alternative to Dogecoin. Both are memecoins or cryptocurrencies that are associated with a theme.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes a second token named Leash, which has a much more limited total supply of only 107,646 tokens compared with the trillions of Shiba Inu tokens. There’s also a third token named Bone that has a total supply of 250,000,000 tokens. Bone was designed to be a governance token that will allow the SHIBArmy to vote on upcoming proposals.