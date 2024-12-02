GSB presents electronic money system based on blockchain, G999

G999 aims to be a unique electronic money system, inspired by the token economic model, which allows fast payments, micro-charges, and a variety of other options, including a communications network that guarantees customers privacy.

The solution is based on the idea that blockchain technology must ensure compliance with environmental regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At the same time, it meets the current need to manage personal data in a secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentralised data centre, according to the official press release.

G999 enables tokens to be stored, traded, and used almost simultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediaries such as banks or payment processors. In addition, it offers wallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chat system that is integrated into the platform.