GreenCoinX to introduce treasury function to reduce volatility

In order to be acceptable any cryptocurrency needs to have a stable price which moves within a relatively small band and time ratio. A currency band will represent the price floor and ceiling within which the price of a given currency can trade. The currency band restricts how much the price can move relative to a reference currency or a basket of currencies.

GreenCoinX intends to seek the input of governments with respect to the preferred range of the XGC volatility band. The GreenCoinX Treasury function will act as a price stability mechanism as any price movement beyond the confines of the band within a specified time will lead to intervention.

GreenCoinX is the developer of GreenCoinX (XGC) which is an identifiable crypto currency. GreenCoinX identifies users and facilitates the collection of user defined optional taxes by worldwide governments.