Greek island to trial digital currency as alternative to the EUR

The cryptocurrency is attempting to tap into fears among tourists visiting Greece that the emptying of ATMs and suspension of most international banking services could leave them without spending cash during their holidays.

Bitcoin has been repeatedly discussed as a solution to this problem and also as a possible option for Greeks looking to for a store of value. Nautiluscoin, however, is hoping to one-up the popular digital currency with an additional promise that the decentralized coins will be backed by a centralized supply of gold.

Greek residents, however, will still face the problem that tight monetary controls imposed by the government will prevent them purchasing Nautiluscoin just as they currently struggle to buy Bitcoin.