Greece to install 1,000 Bitcoin ATMs

To help small and medium sized companies send payments abroad, the two companies plan to develop a cross-border payment system.

According to BTCGreece founder, Bitcoin in Greece is not just hype but a solution to day to day problems of people and businesses under capital controls. Also a key factor is that the trust for the traditional banking system is long gone and people are open to Bitcoin.

Many Greek businesses have failed to pay their suppliers and partners outside of the country due to the countries record high financial problems and the recent capital controls, which froze all bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards in the country.

The Greek government still restricts the weekly withdrawal limit for bank accounts and debit cards to USD 464.76 per week.