Great Coin moves to Ethereum platform to develop GX-Coin

Ethereum platform enables Great Coin to write self-executing contracts. The Ethereum platform is gaining recognition in the industry with digital currency exchanges expanding their platforms to accommodate Ethereum based currencies, According to econotimes.com.

Apart from Great Coin, Kraken, Coinbase, Gemini have also announced moving to Ethereum econotimes.com continues.

Great Coin, a Nevada based corporation, is a technology company in the process of developing “Great Coin” or “GX-Coin”. It is a digital currency that functions as a store of value and a medium of exchange.