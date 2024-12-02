Grayscale adds Solana and Uniswap to Digital Large Cap Fund

To add the two cryptocurrencies to the Digital Large Cap Fund's portfolio, Grayscale sold amounts from existing fund components and used the money to buy Solana and Uniswap. With SOL and UNI, which are part of the Digital Large Cap Fund, the basket of supported crypto investments comprised a total of 8 cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin was still the largest weight at 62.19%, while Ethereum (ETH) made up 26.08% and Cardano (ADA) made up 5.11%. Solana (SOL), which was added to a grayscale investment vehicle for the first time, is the fourth largest stock at 3.24%. Uniswap (UNI) made up 1.06% of the portfolio, while Chainlink (LINK) with 0.82%, Litecoin (LTC) with 0.77% and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) with 0.73% completed the portfolio.