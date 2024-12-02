At the time of writing, the service is compatible only with the Ethereum blockchain, but the company plans to extend support to other networks over the next year, according to a blog post from 17 September 2024. The service is initially available with a free tier, which allows developers to make up to 100 RPC call requests per second and a total of one million requests per day. It supports EIP-1474, a standard set of RPC methods used by Ethereum nodes. Google Cloud's offering is fully compatible with Ethereum's JSON-RPC standard, which enables developers to integrate it into Ethereum-based DApps using just a single line of code.

Challenges in blockchain RPC reliability

According to cointelegraph.com, RPCs are software protocols that allow one programme to request a service from another programme located on a different computer or network. In the context of blockchain, RPCs are essential for enabling DApps to interact with blockchain networks, such as to clear and settle transactions.

Google Cloud pointed out that RPC reliability has been an ongoing issue for many developers in the crypto space. Even minor delays or errors in RPC responses can affect the performance of DApps, which often need to process transactions nearly instantaneously. Issues are more likely to arise during periods of high network traffic, such as spikes in transaction volume.

An example of this occurred in June 2024 when ZKsync, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, faced significant delays and degraded functionality due to high network activity and issues with its RPC providers.

Google Cloud had previously launched its Web3 Portal on April 25, a suite of tools and resources designed to help blockchain developers. However, cointelegraph.com reports that the reception from the crypto community has been mixed, with some commentators criticising the portal’s user interface, while others expressed disappointment over the lack of support for major blockchain ecosystems like Bitcoin.