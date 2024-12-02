Goobit signs collaboration agreement with Xpencunia on green cryptocurrency





This makes BTCX the first Nordic exchange platform to offer cryptocurrency uniquely produced with renewable energy. Through this new agreement with the mining experts Xpecunia, BTCX will be able to offer cryptocurrencies that have been mined using solar energy.

By focusing on building on solar power plants in direct connection to the mining premises, Swedish Xpecunia can produce crypto assets without generating direct carbon emissions – and the company already has several plants in Sweden. It is these solar-produced crypto assets that Goobit now will sell on the BTCX platform.

BTCX will also be able to report how large the share of sales of ‘green’ cryptocurrencies is.