Goldman Sachs, Moody's join Global Synchronizer Foundation

GSF represents an independent organisation overseeing decentralised governance within the Canton Network. The Canton Network is a public layer-one blockchain designed to provide privacy, control, and interoperability for regulated financial markets.

The inclusion of these financial institutions comes in the context of increasing interest in tokenised assets and the development of synchronised financial markets. The GSF is responsible for ensuring transparent governance of the Global Synchronizer, a key component of the Canton Network’s infrastructure that facilitates real-time interoperability for regulated financial assets. Unlike traditional financial systems, the Canton Network operates under a decentralised governance model, where a consortium of financial institutions, technology providers, and service firms collectively maintain the network’s integrity.

A representative from the GSF stated that the participation of these firms strengthens the foundation’s governance and reinforces its commitment to an open and reliable blockchain infrastructure. They highlighted that the collective expertise of new members would contribute to the network’s development as it continues to gain traction in financial markets.

A representative from Goldman Sachs noted that joining the GSF aligns with the institution’s efforts to explore blockchain applications in regulated financial markets. Similarly, an official from Moody’s Ratings stated that the company’s involvement supports its strategy to engage with digital finance while helping market participants understand associated risks and opportunities.

Industry adoption and growth

With these new additions, the GSF now includes over 30 participants, such as Broadridge, Tradeweb, and Digital Asset. The Canton Network’s decentralised framework continues to attract financial industry leaders seeking a blockchain network capable of addressing capital market challenges while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The GSF operates as an independent US-based entity under an open governance model supported by the Linux Foundation. Its goal is to ensure that the Global Synchronizer remains neutral, transparent, and resilient, allowing financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology without reliance on a central authority.