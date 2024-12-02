Goldman Sachs CIO survey reveals Bitcoin as their least favourite investment

The CIOs favoured growth style first, on second place came value style and then commodities. Their least favourite investment was Bitcoin, followed by new IPOs, and rate-sensitive investments, according to Bitcoin News.

In contrast, the latest Bank of America Fund Manager Survey found that ‘long Bitcoin’ was the most crowded trade. The bank’s Fund Manager Survey for May 2021, in which 216 fund managers with USD 625 billion in total assets under management (AUM) participated, showed that ‘long Bitcoin’ was the most crowded trade in the world.