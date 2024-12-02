GoCoin powers Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin payments for Shopify merchants

The partnership with GoCoin enables Shopify`s 120,000+ retailers to accept multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin at checkout.

According to the US Census Bureau, ecommerce sales have jumped by15.7% since Q2 2013, and this number is expected to continue to rise. In recent news, GoCoin has partnered payment platform Ilixium. Via the partnership, gaming operators can accept cryptocurrency payment methods. Founded in July 2013, GoCoin is an international group of companies with offices in Singapore, London, Douglas, Boston and Santa Monica.

Shopify is a commerce platform that allows anyone to sell online, at their retail location, and everywhere in between. Shopify offers an online storefront, a payment solution to accept credit cards, a point of sale system to power retail sales and a card reader to process credit card transactions via a mobile phone. Shopify currently powers over 120,000 retailers in 150 different countries.