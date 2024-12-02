GoCoin and Ziftr enter strategic partnership

GoCoin and Ziftr hope to tackle the hybrid-payments space where cryptocurrency, local currency, businesses, and customers come together in ecommerce transactions.

Ziftr recently launched ZiftrPAY, a cryptocurrency and credit card payment platform. In addition, the company has also launched ZiftrCOIN, a coupon coin designed to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and mainstream customers, and ZiftrWALLET, a mobile cryptocurrency wallet that stores multiple cryptocurrencies and embeds credit card payments with an eye for incentivizing cryptocurrency use.