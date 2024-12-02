GoCoin and Tether partner for Bitcoin payments

By teaming up, GoCoin can now allow its current merchants to transact with Tether in USD. The CNY and the EUR are also being eyed as part of this platform. The value of Tether on a transaction will always remain the same, regardless of whether Bitcoin increases in value or not.

Tether is a Bitcoin payments facility which protects consumers against price volatility. It backs the payments with fiat currency, ensuring that the value of the transactions are not affected by any changes in Bitcoin prices. For now, Tether supports the USD, CNY, and EUR in its transactions.

GoCoin is also a Bitcoin payment gateway that also supports other digital currencies such as Litecoin and Dogecoin.