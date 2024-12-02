GoCoin achieves 5,500 new merchant sign-ups

With just USD 2 million in funding GoCoin made strides in 2014, securing partnerships with the likes of Apriva, PayPal and Shopify, along with a partnership with a regulated iGaming operator, Cozy Games.

GoCoin is a payment platform for Bitcoin and other digital currencies, which enables online and retail merchants to accept Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin at checkout.

Founded in July 2013, GoCoin is an international group of companies with offices in Singapore, the UK and the US.