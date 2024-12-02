GMEX, DPN launch regulated hybrid digital exchange ecosystem

The Seychelles-based Securities, Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (SECDEX) is regulated, multi-asset, hybrid (both traditional and digital), delivers trading, clearing and settlement. The SECDEX Group consists of the Exchange, Central Counterparty (CCP) Clearing House and Central Securities Depository that have all received full regulatory licences from the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), according to the official press release.

Following the granting of the licenses, the SECDEX management team are working on the first phase of the implementation project, which will be the Exchange launch. The exchange will be focusing on securities, debt, spot commodities, cryptocurrencies and derivatives contracts in both traditional and digital tokenised form.

The plan includes initial STOs to be primary listed by the end of Q1, 2020 and initial secondary trades to be executed by the end of Q2. SECDEX utilises GMEX’s Fusion hybrid centralised & blockchain distributed ledger technology suite, which is deployed and trusted by multiple international regulated financial institutions around the globe, the company added in the official press release.